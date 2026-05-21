Over 200,000 students registered for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions

Engineering applications last day June 2

If you're interested, the last day to apply is June 2, and officials expect applications to hit 300,000.

After certificate checks, the rank list drops on June 26. Counseling dates are coming soon after AICTE approval.

This year's big highlight: several colleges are rolling out fresh courses in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, data science, and robotics, so there's a lot more to explore beyond the usual options!