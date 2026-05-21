Over 200,000 students registered for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions
India
Engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu are buzzing this year, with over 200,000 students already registered as of Thursday.
Applications opened on May 3, and counseling will soon help fill about 200,000 seats across 400-plus Anna University-affiliated colleges.
Engineering applications last day June 2
If you're interested, the last day to apply is June 2, and officials expect applications to hit 300,000.
After certificate checks, the rank list drops on June 26. Counseling dates are coming soon after AICTE approval.
This year's big highlight: several colleges are rolling out fresh courses in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, data science, and robotics, so there's a lot more to explore beyond the usual options!