Padma Awards 2026: Unsung heroes get their moment
India
This Republic Day, 45 people are getting Padma Awards for making a real difference in India—without chasing fame.
The spotlight's on the "Unsung Heroes" category, which celebrates folks like Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor from Karnataka who built Pustak Mane, a free library with over two million books.
Who else is being honored?
Among this year's inspiring winners: Dr. Armida Fernandes from Mumbai, who started Asia's first human milk bank; Bhagwandas Raikwar, who keeps Bundeli war art alive; and Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a Tarpa musician still going strong in his nineties.
Their dedication has quietly transformed lives in their communities and beyond.