Pakistan spies tried finding S-400s during Op Sindoor: Air Marshal
What's the story
Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has revealed that Pakistan activated spies and sleeper cells in India during the May 2025 conflict to locate S-400 systems. Mishra, who was then the chief of the Western Air Command, said Pakistanis were desperate to find where these S-400s were that they used every available means. "They were also getting satellite help from other nations. Pakistan tried hard to identify the positions of India's S-400 batteries," he said.
Strategic advantage
Pakistan received real-time intel support from China
Mishra revealed the Russian-made S-400 systems were a game-changer for India, rendering Pakistani jets ineffective within a 200km range of the Indian border.
He said, "Every time they (Pakistan) got airborne, they were shot by an S-400. The S-400 was the biggest threat as far as they were concerned."
This prompted Pakistan to use all means possible, including satellite assistance from other countries.
Although Mishra didn't name the nations, an Army official earlier confirmed China's real-time intel support to Pakistan.
Preemptive strike
Pakistan targeted civilian areas in India
Pakistan initially attempted to attack the Adampur air station with 14-15 drones, all of which were neutralized by Indian forces.
However, on May 9, Pakistan launched hundreds of drones and missiles targeting civilian areas and places of worship in India.
Mishra revealed that one long-range GPS-guided drone hit a hospital at an air force station, resulting in casualties among medical assistants.
Retaliatory strike
Women fighter pilots played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor
In retaliation for the attacks on civilian areas, India on May 10 targeted 11 military stations in Pakistan, including Nur Khan and Bholari bases. This major strike forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire within hours.
Mishra also revealed that women fighter pilots played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor.
"Women pilots did more than one mission. They struck LeT's Muridke headquarters, and the same pilots went back and hit airbases and the command and control centers," Mishra revealed.
S-400
India, Russia signed agreement for 5 S-400 systems
India had acquired the S-400 under a deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 systems.
Three units were inducted into the IAF earlier and the fourth squadron was delivered in June 2026.
The S-400 system, dubbed India's Sudarshan Chakra, integrates long-range surveillance radars with surface-to-air missiles to engage aerial threats at considerable distances.