Pakistan spies tried finding S-400s during Op Sindoor: Air Marshal

Mishra revealed the Russian-made S-400 systems were a game-changer for India, rendering Pakistani jets ineffective within a 200km range of the Indian border.

He said, "Every time they (Pakistan) got airborne, they were shot by an S-400. The S-400 was the biggest threat as far as they were concerned."

This prompted Pakistan to use all means possible, including satellite assistance from other countries.

Although Mishra didn't name the nations, an Army official earlier confirmed China's real-time intel support to Pakistan.