Pakistan threatens military action as India backs Afghanistan
India is backing Afghanistan after recent Pakistani airstrikes hit Taliban targets during an Afghan official's visit to India.
India's Foreign Ministry called out Pakistan's cross-border attacks as "unacceptable."
Even though there's a ceasefire, peace talks led by Qatar and Turkiye haven't made much progress.
Pakistan accuses India of meddling in talks
While Pakistan and Afghanistan keep talking in Istanbul, things are tense—Pakistan claims India is influencing Afghanistan to disrupt the talks, even threatening military action if violence continues.
Through it all, India has expressed readiness to support Afghanistan with future projects like hydroelectric plants on the Kunar River and has a history of cooperation, including the Salma Dam, showing its commitment to Afghan development despite the drama.