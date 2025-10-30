Next Article
Bengaluru's 'Garbage dumping festival' gets people talking, but not all
India
Bengaluru just tried something bold to tackle littering—on October 30, BSWML workers collected trash from about 200 households known for dumping waste in public and left it right outside their doors.
The move, called the "Garbage Dumping Festival," was meant to publicly call out repeat offenders and get people thinking twice before littering.
Some people think it's a waste of time
The campaign didn't go unnoticed—BSWML workers even filmed offenders and handed out fines between ₹2,000 and ₹10,000.
Social media has been buzzing: some folks are cheering the city for taking action ("Well deserved"), while others wonder if this approach will really solve anything or just create new problems.