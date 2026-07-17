Palani Murugan temple land scam in Tamil Nadu worth 100cr
Tamil Nadu is buzzing about a major temple land scam: around 1.4 acres of property linked to the Palani Murugan Temple, valued at ₹100 crore, were allegedly registered under private individuals' names.
The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department flagged the issue, sparking calls for a deeper investigation.
Madras High Court voids temple registrations
The Madras High Court stepped in, declaring the registration null and void, while the Tamil Nadu government suspended two officials involved. The CB-CID is now handling the case after forgery charges were filed.
Political leaders are not holding back: BJP's Vinoj P Selmam called for a CBI probe, saying state efforts aren't enough, while DMK's Syed Hafeez criticized what he sees as a possible cover-up.
The dispute highlights just how important strong oversight is when it comes to managing temple properties in Tamil Nadu.