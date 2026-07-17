Palani Murugan temple land scam in Tamil Nadu worth 100cr

The Madras High Court stepped in, declaring the registration null and void, while the Tamil Nadu government suspended two officials involved. The CB-CID is now handling the case after forgery charges were filed.

Political leaders are not holding back: BJP's Vinoj P Selmam called for a CBI probe, saying state efforts aren't enough, while DMK's Syed Hafeez criticized what he sees as a possible cover-up.

The dispute highlights just how important strong oversight is when it comes to managing temple properties in Tamil Nadu.