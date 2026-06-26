Pali royal family names young girl heir, challenges male-only succession India Jun 26, 2026

An erstwhile royal family in Rajasthan's Pali district just made history by declaring a 13-year-old girl as their heir, breaking a long-standing custom of male succession.

The big announcement took place at the 17th-century Kherwa Fort, with the erstwhile royal family, local leaders, and hundreds of villagers watching.

This move breaks away from the usual male-only succession and is being seen as a major step for gender equality.