Pali royal family names young girl heir, challenges male-only succession
An erstwhile royal family in Rajasthan's Pali district just made history by declaring a 13-year-old girl as their heir, breaking a long-standing custom of male succession.
The big announcement took place at the 17th-century Kherwa Fort, with the erstwhile royal family, local leaders, and hundreds of villagers watching.
This move breaks away from the usual male-only succession and is being seen as a major step for gender equality.
Unnamed heir prompts gender equality conversations
The event was full of traditional rituals and celebrations, making it a day to remember.
While the young heir's name wasn't shared publicly, her selection has already started conversations about challenging old patriarchal norms.
Many attendees called it a progressive moment for women's empowerment in leadership roles and said it was inspiring fresh talks about gender equality across the region.