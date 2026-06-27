Pardeep Kumar seeks anticipatory bail over IDFC First 657cr fraud

Pardeep Kumar faces 169cr HSPCB probe

The court also wants to check if any related bail requests are pending or resolved in higher courts.

On top of that, Kumar is being investigated for another big case, a ₹169 crore fraud at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, where he was member secretary.

This all comes just days after another IAS officer was arrested in the same bank fraud case, raising tough questions about trust in public officials.