Pardeep Kumar seeks anticipatory bail over IDFC First 657cr fraud
India
Pardeep Kumar, a suspended IAS officer from Haryana, is asking for anticipatory bail after being linked to a massive ₹657 crore fraud at IDFC First Bank.
He filed his request at the Panchkula CBI court, and now the CBI has until July 2 to respond.
Pardeep Kumar faces 169cr HSPCB probe
The court also wants to check if any related bail requests are pending or resolved in higher courts.
On top of that, Kumar is being investigated for another big case, a ₹169 crore fraud at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, where he was member secretary.
This all comes just days after another IAS officer was arrested in the same bank fraud case, raising tough questions about trust in public officials.