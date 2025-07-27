Parliament to debate Pahalgam terror attack, India's response on July 28
After a week of disruptions, Parliament is set for a 16-hour debate on July 28 about the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India's response—Operation Sindoor.
Key ministers like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and S Jaishankar will speak, with PM Modi possibly stepping in to share the government's stance.
Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are ready to challenge the government on intelligence lapses and foreign policy.
Why this debate is important
This isn't just another political debate—it follows an attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead.
India's strong military response has sparked big questions about security and diplomacy, especially with US President Trump claiming he tried to mediate a ceasefire.
The outcome could shape how people feel about India's safety measures and global standing at a time when tensions are already high.