Did Pakistan question 26/11 trial? Ujjwal Nikam hits back at critics
Ujjwal Nikam, the lawyer who led the prosecution in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, has called out opposition leaders for questioning whether Ajmal Kasab's trial was fair.
He pointed out that even Pakistan never claimed there was a mistrial or that Kasab wasn't given a chance to defend himself.
Nikam on conspiracy theories around Karkare's death
Some political leaders raised doubts about how the 2008 Mumbai attacks case was handled—especially around Kasab's trial and the deaths of top police officers Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, and Ashok Kamte.
Nikam dismissed claims linking RSS-affiliated officers to their deaths as "baseless," and shared that he'd even been unfairly called a traitor by a Congress leader.
Nikam now wants to focus on development in Jalgaon
Now nominated to the Rajya Sabha (Parliament) in July 2025, Nikam says he wants to focus on development in his hometown Jalgaon.
For context: Kasab was the only attacker caught alive during 26/11; he was convicted on multiple charges after a high-profile trial led by Nikam, and executed in 2012.