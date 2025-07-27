Next Article
Gaya boy, 14, arrested for raping, killing 5-year-old girl
A 14-year-old boy in Gaya, Bihar, has been arrested after allegedly raping and killing a five-year-old girl.
The incident happened near a nursery, where the boy reportedly lured the child with chocolates.
Shockingly, this is the fourth case involving minors in Gaya in just four days.
Accused lured victim with chocolates
The girl's parents found her body when they got home from work and immediately contacted police.
The accused confessed during questioning, saying he offered her chocolates before the assault.
Police have started legal action under child protection laws and are collecting evidence, while local authorities are calling for a fast trial to bring justice quickly.