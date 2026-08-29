Part of Swaminarayan Temple in Prayagraj collapses, no injuries
India
Late Friday night, a three-story part of the Swaminarayan Temple in Prayagraj's George Town area suddenly collapsed.
Locals were startled by a loud crash and rushed outside, but thankfully, no one was hurt since the fallen section (a dharamshala for devotees) was empty at the time.
Officials cite heavy rain and construction
Officials think weeks of heavy rain and ongoing construction next door played a big role.
A large pit dug nearby kept filling with water, which may have weakened the temple's foundation.
Authorities are now looking into exactly what went wrong.