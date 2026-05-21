Patiala final-year med student Kamaldeep Mittal murdered, Mohit Verma arrested
India
A final-year medical student in Patiala, Kamaldeep Kumar Mittal, was found murdered on May 18.
Police have now arrested his childhood friend Mohit Verma, who'd been missing since the incident.
Investigators say police suspect the motive may have been a fallout over a ₹20 lakh financial dispute.
Verma transferred nearly ₹25,000, knife recovered
Verma was detained after remaining absconding since Monday morning after police noticed suspicious moves: he'd stayed with Mittal the night before, left early, transferred nearly ₹25,000 from Mittal's phone into his account, and later got treated for injuries.
The knife used in the murder was also recovered.