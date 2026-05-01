Pawan Khera gets Supreme Court bail in forgery defamation case
Congress leader Pawan Khera just got anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court in a forgery and defamation case linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife.
The judges listened to both sides before making their call, with Pawan Khera saying that some sections invoked against him were bailable and others did not require arrest, and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi arguing that the case did not warrant custodial interrogation and that arrest was unnecessary.
Assam officials allege fake passport copies
This all started after Khera made some strong allegations against Sarma, which led to criminal complaints in Guwahati.
While Khera's lawyer said there was no need for him to be taken into custody, Assam officials accused him of sharing fake passport copies and trying to dodge authorities.
The court's decision is a big moment in this ongoing political drama.