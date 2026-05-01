Pawan Khera gets Supreme Court bail in forgery defamation case India May 01, 2026

Congress leader Pawan Khera just got anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court in a forgery and defamation case linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife.

The judges listened to both sides before making their call, with Pawan Khera saying that some sections invoked against him were bailable and others did not require arrest, and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi arguing that the case did not warrant custodial interrogation and that arrest was unnecessary.