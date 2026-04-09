PayU, 8B let Indian travelers use UPI in Central Asia
India
Good news if you're planning a trip to Central Asia: Indian travelers can now pay using UPI in places like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Thanks to a new partnership between fintech company 8B and PayU, you can use UPI, net banking, or cards at local stores without any extra signups or hassle.
Tourism $18.82B, payments may boost trade
This move comes as more Indians are exploring Central Asia: tourism spending hit $18.82 billion in 2024 and keeps growing.
Easier payments mean smoother trips for tourists and could boost business ties too (India-Kazakhstan trade alone reached $923.3 million in 2025).
Basically: less payment stress, more time to enjoy your travels.