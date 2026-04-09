PayU, 8B let Indian travelers use UPI in Central Asia India Apr 09, 2026

Good news if you're planning a trip to Central Asia: Indian travelers can now pay using UPI in places like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Thanks to a new partnership between fintech company 8B and PayU, you can use UPI, net banking, or cards at local stores without any extra signups or hassle.