Petition challenges UP's QR code directive for Kanwar Yatra vendors
The Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge against Uttar Pradesh's new rule that makes food vendors along the Kanwar Yatra route display QR codes linked to their identities.
The state says it's about keeping food safe for pilgrims, but the hearing on July 15 will address the challenge against this directive.
Petitioners say rule violates SC order on vendor identities
Petitioners argue this rule breaks a recent Supreme Court order that made sharing vendor identities voluntary—to protect privacy and avoid discrimination.
They worry public QR codes could lead to religious profiling or harassment of vendors.
The case spotlights a bigger debate: How much should safety rules override personal rights, especially during big religious events?