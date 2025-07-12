Next Article
Three family members arrested for 'Love jihad' in Uttar Pradesh
A family in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after a woman accused Zeeshan of pretending to be "Samar Singh" and misleading her with false promises of marriage.
She said she lost ₹1.5 lakh to him, believing his intentions were real.
Case falls under UP's controversial "love jihad" law
Zeeshan's sister and brother-in-law were also arrested for allegedly posing as Hindus and accepting gold jewelry from the woman.
Police have seized their phones for evidence and are preparing a chargesheet.
The case falls under UP's controversial "love jihad" law, which targets alleged religious conversion through deceitful relationships—a topic that continues to spark debate in the region.