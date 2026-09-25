Petition in Supreme Court seeks action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
India
A new petition in the Supreme Court is calling for action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The complaint? He is accused of making changes to voter registration forms and centralizing voter data on his own, which may have left some eligible voters out.
The plea, filed under election law, says these moves happened without agreement from other top officials.
Sandhu, Joshi objected to unauthorized question
Turns out, two election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, formally objected to these changes multiple times, especially about the addition of an unauthorized question and tighter control over voter rolls.
While the Election Commission admits there was internal debate, it insists all final decisions were unanimous.