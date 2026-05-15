Petrol and diesel up ₹3 per liter across India India May 15, 2026

Fuel just got pricier across India: petrol and diesel are both up by ₹3 per liter.

In Delhi, that means petrol is now ₹97.77 per liter and diesel is ₹90.67 per liter, while Mumbai's paying even more at ₹106.68 for petrol and ₹93.14 for diesel.

CNG in Delhi also climbed to ₹79.09 per kg.