Petrol and diesel up ₹3 per liter across India
Fuel just got pricier across India: petrol and diesel are both up by ₹3 per liter.
In Delhi, that means petrol is now ₹97.77 per liter and diesel is ₹90.67 per liter, while Mumbai's paying even more at ₹106.68 for petrol and ₹93.14 for diesel.
CNG in Delhi also climbed to ₹79.09 per kg.
Crude over 50% state-run oil losses
Global crude oil prices have surged more than 50% since late February, mainly because of tensions in the Middle East disrupting supply routes.
Even with these price hikes, state-run oil companies say they're still losing money: ₹11 per liter on petrol and a hefty ₹39 per liter on diesel.
Wholesale inflation 8.3% in April
Rising fuel costs are pushing up wholesale inflation too (it hit 8.3% in April, the highest in over three years) so everyday expenses might start feeling heavier soon.
Local taxes mean prices change depending on where you live, so check your city's rates before filling up!