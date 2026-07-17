PIB: AI video falsely showed Narendra Modi endorsing investment platform
India
An AI-generated video went viral, falsely showing Prime Minister Modi endorsing a sketchy investment platform that promises unreal daily earnings of ₹85,000 from just ₹22,000.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) quickly called it out as fake and warned everyone not to trust manipulated videos or fall for scams pretending to have celebrity backing.
Government urges reporting 28L cyberfrauds 23,000cr
India saw 28 lakh cyber fraud cases in 2025 alone, costing nearly ₹23,000 crore.
The government urges people to double-check any wild claims in videos and report scams right away through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or helpline 1930.
Stay alert: don't click suspicious links or share personal info with strangers online.