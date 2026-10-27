New ₹1,000 currency note with temple design? Government fact-checks
What's the story
The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has dismissed claims about a new ₹1,000 currency note. The clarification comes after images and videos of a supposed yellow-colored note with a temple design went viral on social media. Some posts claimed it would be issued or come into circulation on the 15th.
Official statement
'Verify information through official sources'
The PIB Fact Check unit has clarified that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not announced any new ₹1,000 currency note.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they said, "Several social media posts claim that a new ₹1,000 note has been issued. This claim is fake."
The agency also urged people to "Verify information through official sources and do not share unverified claims."
Twitter Post
Check verification here
🚨 FAKE ₹1,000 NOTE ALERT!— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2026
Several social media posts claim that a new ₹1,000 note has been issued.#PIBFactCheck
❌ This claim is fake.
✅ The @RBI has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new ₹1,000 note.
🔸 Verify information through official sources and do… pic.twitter.com/Mf9giXrLva
Currency verification
₹1,000 notes were demonetized in 2016
Earlier, the alleged note had circulated on social media platforms like Instagram, X, and Telegram.
The ₹1,000 denomination was scrapped during the demonetization on November 8, 2016, when old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes were withdrawn.
New ₹500 notes were introduced later, while RBI introduced ₹2,000 notes as the highest-denomination banknotes in the new series.
Note withdrawal
What about ₹2,000 notes?
In May 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes from circulation. However, it clarified that these would continue to be legal tender.
Currently, banknotes in denominations of ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500 are in circulation under RBI's Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.
PIB Fact Check has urged people to verify currency-related announcements through official sources and avoid sharing unverified claims.