Pickup truck out of diesel leaves body waiting in Maharajganj
India
In Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, a body was left waiting at a gas station for almost two hours because the pickup truck carrying it ran out of diesel on the way to its last rites.
The fuel shortage meant they could not get diesel even after a long wait in line, leaving bystanders and family frustrated.
Siddharth Gupta says notice, possible FIR
The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral online, sparking public outrage about how things were handled.
In response, local official Siddharth Gupta said the gas station operator will get a notice and that an FIR might be filed.