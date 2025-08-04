Next Article
Pigeon feeding ban in Mumbai sparks outrage among Jains
Mumbai's city officials have started cracking down on public pigeon feeding after a court order, targeting spots like the historic Dadar Kabutarkhana and planning to file criminal cases under the new rules.
The move aims to address health concerns but has quickly become controversial.
Jain community threatens peaceful protests if ban continues
About 1,000 members of the Jain community protested, saying feeding pigeons is part of their religious practice tied to nonviolence.
Led by muni Nilesh Chandra Vijay and Puran Doshi, they called the ban a cultural violation and warned of peaceful protests if it continues.
Meanwhile, a state minister suggested setting up special zones for feeding pigeons as a possible compromise.
The court will check in on how things are going later this week.