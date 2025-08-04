Pigeon feeding ban in Mumbai sparks outrage among Jains

Jain community threatens peaceful protests if ban continues

About 1,000 members of the Jain community protested, saying feeding pigeons is part of their religious practice tied to nonviolence.

Led by muni Nilesh Chandra Vijay and Puran Doshi, they called the ban a cultural violation and warned of peaceful protests if it continues.

Meanwhile, a state minister suggested setting up special zones for feeding pigeons as a possible compromise.

The court will check in on how things are going later this week.