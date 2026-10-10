Plea accuses Union home secretary shutting 45 Delhi Metro stations
India
The contempt plea has called out the Union Home Secretary for authorities shutting down 45 Delhi Metro stations during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, even though the court had just said essential transport shouldn't be totally blocked.
The move caused public hardship and sparked a contempt plea, with concerns raised about restrictions on metro and train movement.
Supreme Court plea against Govind Mohan
A plea was filed in the Supreme Court against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and others on Saturday seeking initiation of contempt proceedings.
The contempt petition was filed in the Supreme Court.
This case is shaping up as another chapter in the ongoing debate over protests, public convenience, and government action in India.