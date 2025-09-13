PM Modi arrives in Manipur, launches ₹8,500 crore projects 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Manipur on Saturday, his first visit since the 2023 ethnic violence that claimed over 200 lives. The visit comes amid opposition criticism for not assessing the situation earlier. PM Modi will launch development projects worth ₹8,500 crore during his trip. He will first land in Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit areas, to meet internally displaced persons and lay foundation stones for projects worth over ₹7,300 crore.

Railway milestone PM Modi inaugurated Bairabi-Sairang railway line PM Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, connecting Mizoram's capital to India's railway network for the first time. The project, costing over ₹8,070 crore, was built through difficult hilly terrain and includes 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this will connect Mizoram with major cities like Guwahati and Delhi.

Political criticism PM Modi slams opposition parties for practicing vote bank politics After inaugurating infrastructure projects in Mizoram, PM Modi slammed opposition parties for practicing vote bank politics. He said his government focuses on previously neglected communities. "For a long time, some political parties in our country practiced vote bank politics," he said. PM Modi also praised Mizoram's people for their commitment to the nation and highlighted their values of sacrifice and service.

Tourism boost PM to launch new trains, boost tourism in Mizoram PM Modi will also launch three new trains, including the Rajdhani Express to New Delhi. The railway connectivity is expected to boost tourism and create jobs in Mizoram. It will also start cargo operations within a week. PM Modi's visit to Manipur comes as security is tightened in Imphal ahead of his arrival.