PM-KISAN payments released for farmers in flood-hit states

₹13,600 crore disbursed to farmers since scheme started

More than ₹540 crore has been sent straight to farmers—including about 2.7 lakh women—to help with household costs and buying seeds or fertilizers for the next crop season.

The money is split across all three states: ₹160.21 crore for Himachal Pradesh, ₹221.98 crore for Punjab, and ₹157.83 crore for Uttarakhand.

On top of this, special relief packages worth thousands of crores have been announced for each state to help them bounce back from disaster.

Since PM-KISAN started in 2019, over ₹13,600 crore has reached these states—a steady sign that farmer support remains a big priority.