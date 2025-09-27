PM Modi lays foundation stone of ₹60,000cr projects in Odisha

Nearly one lakh solar-powered 4G towers are coming up to connect 26,700 remote villages—so more people can get online with homegrown tech. Major railway upgrades like new flyovers and doubled tracks will make travel smoother and help move goods faster. Plus, a new Amrit Bharat Express train now links Berhampur (Odisha) to Surat (Gujarat).

Healthcare, housing, and education boosts

Eight IITs are expanding with space for 10,000 more students and new research parks on the way.

Over 2.5 lakh students will benefit from skill development programs and Wi-Fi in colleges.

Two big hospitals just got super-speciality status.

And 50,000 rural families received housing aid—helping those who need it most get a safer place to live.