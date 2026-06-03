PM Modi announces aid after Malviya Nagar blaze kills 21 India Jun 03, 2026

A tragic fire broke out at a Malviya Nagar hotel in South Delhi on Wednesday, leaving at least 21 people dead, including several foreign nationals from Central Asia and Africa.

Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences with the families and wished a quick recovery for those injured, calling the incident tragic. He also announced financial support for those affected.