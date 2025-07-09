Next Article
PM Modi anticipated to visit UK, sign trade deal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the UK later this month, aiming to wrap up a major free trade agreement between India and Britain.
The deal will scrap tariffs on almost all Indian exports and open up the Indian market for British products like whisky and cars—big news for both sides.
India's role in UK's investment strategy
This is the UK's biggest trade move since Brexit, promising a boost in jobs, investment, and business opportunities for both countries.
Modi's trip will also cover defense ties and tech collaboration—think semiconductors and AI—as part of a broader plan to deepen India-UK relations.
Plus, it highlights how India has become one of the UK's top sources of new investments.