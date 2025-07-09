Heavy rainfall expected across India

Stay cautious about possible flooding or landslides: IMD to people

Heavy rain is also on the cards for Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram, and Gujarat until July 13.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh are under a yellow alert through Monday.

The northeast—including Assam and Manipur—should brace for more downpours this week.

IMD is urging everyone in these areas to stay cautious about possible flooding or landslides.