Heavy rainfall expected across India
Heads up—IMD says monsoon rains are sticking around.
Delhi-NCR can expect cloudy skies with light to moderate showers and some thunderstorms for the next couple of days, but no heatwave worries.
Eastern Madhya Pradesh might get hit with especially heavy rainfall.
Stay cautious about possible flooding or landslides: IMD to people
Heavy rain is also on the cards for Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram, and Gujarat until July 13.
Parts of Himachal Pradesh are under a yellow alert through Monday.
The northeast—including Assam and Manipur—should brace for more downpours this week.
IMD is urging everyone in these areas to stay cautious about possible flooding or landslides.