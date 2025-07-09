Next Article
Nagpur battles severe waterlogging, IMD issues red alert
Nagpur and Wardha are on red alert after heavy rains hit the city, with 172.2mm pouring down in just one night.
Streets are waterlogged, drains are overflowing, and all schools and colleges will be closed on July 9 for safety.
Travel is a mess
Travel is a mess—many roads and underpasses are flooded, especially in spots like Narendra Nagar.
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation is busy with rescue work and clearing fallen trees.
Meanwhile, the IMD has also put out orange and yellow alerts for other Vidarbha districts as more rain is expected.
So if you're in the area, stay safe and keep an eye on updates!