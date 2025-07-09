Next Article
PM Modi's historic visit to strengthen India-Namibia relations
PM Narendra Modi just wrapped up his five-nation tour with a historic first visit to Namibia—only the third time an Indian Prime Minister has been there.
In Windhoek, he's meeting President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to boost the long-standing connection between the two countries.
Modi's tour focused on strengthening global partnerships
Modi's trip is all about deepening India-Namibia relations, including a special address to Namibia's Parliament.
He'll also pay tribute to Dr. Sam Nujoma, Namibia's founding father, showing respect for their shared history.
This stop follows visits to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil as part of India's push for stronger global partnerships.