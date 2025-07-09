Mohali tragedy: Retired professor murdered over ₹40 lakh India Jul 09, 2025

A retired professor, Amarjeet Sihag, was kidnapped and shot dead in Mohali after he refused to pay ₹40 lakh to two men he knew.

The suspects picked him up outside his Aerocity home on July 3, demanded money during the drive, and when he wouldn't pay, took him to Panchkula where one of them shot him three times.

Both suspects have now been arrested.