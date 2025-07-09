Next Article
Mohali tragedy: Retired professor murdered over ₹40 lakh
A retired professor, Amarjeet Sihag, was kidnapped and shot dead in Mohali after he refused to pay ₹40 lakh to two men he knew.
The suspects picked him up outside his Aerocity home on July 3, demanded money during the drive, and when he wouldn't pay, took him to Panchkula where one of them shot him three times.
Both suspects have now been arrested.
Another murder in Mohali
This is the second major violent crime in Mohali within a week—just days earlier, Chandan Singh was stabbed to death after an argument with bikers.
With back-to-back murders making headlines, people are understandably concerned about safety in the area.