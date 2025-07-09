Fresh batch of pilgrims embarks on Amarnath Yatra
A fresh batch of 7,579 pilgrims—men, women, and even some kids—kicked off their Amarnath Yatra from Jammu early Wednesday.
Escorted by CRPF and police in a convoy of over 300 vehicles, they're part of the massive annual trek to the famous Himalayan shrine.
More than 1 lakh people have visited the temple
Since July 3, more than one lakh people have already visited the high-altitude cave temple.
The journey happens on two routes: a long but scenic one (Nunwan-Pahalgam) and a shorter but steeper one (Baltal).
Security is tighter than ever with 180 CAPF companies deployed—30 more than last year—and over 3.5 lakh devotees registered online.
Officials have set up RFID tags for tracking pilgrims
To keep things smooth and safe, officials have set up RFID tags for tracking pilgrims and opened on-the-spot registration counters.
There are now dozens of base camps and plenty of places to eat and rest along the way, making sure everyone's taken care of as they make this challenging journey.