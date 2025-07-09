Next Article
Tragic property dispute leads to double murder in Varanasi
In Varanasi's Pratap Nagar Colony, Rajesh Kumar was arrested for allegedly murdering his 78-year-old father, Roop Chandra Bhardwaj, and 50-year-old sister, Shivkumari.
The attack happened during an argument about family property—Kumar reportedly used a metal rod and bricks.
Victims died at the scene
The conflict began after Bhardwaj transferred his land and house to Shivkumari, which Kumar strongly opposed.
Both victims died at the scene.
Neighbors called police, who took Kumar and his wife into custody for questioning.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to understand exactly how things escalated so quickly.