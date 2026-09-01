PM Modi arrives in Bishkek ahead of SCO Summit address

While Modi is abroad, Amritsar saw AAP workers protesting outside Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh's house. They are upset over BJP leaders visiting anti-Sikh riot convict Sajjan Kumar's residence after his death.

Security was tight to keep things peaceful.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is holding a press conference at the Supreme Court lawn after an urgent hearing of the matter related to CJP protests.

Expect updates from co-convener Saurav Das and legal lead Ratna Singh soon.