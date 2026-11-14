PM Modi attending ASEAN Summit in Manila to boost ties
PM Modi is set to join the ASEAN Summit in Manila from November 15-17, 2026.
The big goals? Boosting India's ties with Southeast Asia by teaming up on ocean security, student exchanges, and clean energy projects, especially as countries in the region look for steady partnerships amid rising tensions with China.
Modi to meet President Marcos Jr.
Modi will also meet President Marcos Jr. to take India-Philippines relations up a notch, focusing on defense (think BrahMos missiles), digital services, and new investments.
Plus, India faces a $51 billion trade deficit with ASEAN and show it's serious about regional security by working closely with Quad partners like the US Japan, and Australia.