PM Modi congratulates Nepal's new Prime Minister Balendra Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, on his swearing-in as Nepal 's new Prime Minister. The ceremony took place at the President's office in Kathmandu on Friday. President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shah, making him the 47th Prime Minister of Nepal.

Ministerial appointments Shah's cabinet ministers sworn in Shah, a 35-year-old rapper and engineer, will also hold the Defence, Commerce, and Industries portfolios. Economist Swarnim Wagle has been appointed as Finance Minister, while educationist Sishir Khanal will take over as the new Foreign Affairs Minister. Previously, Shah was the mayor of Kathmandu for three years. He joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) shortly before the elections were held.

Diplomatic relations Eager to work closely with Shah: PM Modi PM Modi took to X to congratulate Shah, saying, "Warm congratulations to Mr Balendra Shah on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal." He added that Shah's appointment was a testament to the trust placed in him by the people of Nepal. The Indian PM also expressed his eagerness to work closely with Shah for mutual benefit and strengthening India-Nepal friendship.

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Leadership endorsement Your appointment reflects trust reposed by people of Nepal: Modi PM Modi wrote, "Your appointment reflects the trust reposed in your leadership by the people of Nepal." He added, "I look forward to working closely with you to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights for the mutual benefit of our two peoples." The RSP's massive victory will be closely watched by its neighbors as it comes on the back of intense youth-led protests that dislodged incumbent KP Sharma Oli's regime.

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