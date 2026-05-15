PM Modi ends UAE visit with $5 billion investment

India and the UAE inked some important deals: a new defense partnership, an MoU on strategic petroleum reserves to help with energy security, and an LPG supply deal. There's also a memorandum of understanding, or MoU, on setting up a Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar.

PM Modi, UAE president discuss CEPA

Modi met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanked him for supporting India during tough times like natural disasters, and highlighted how strong their partnership has become.

They also checked in on their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA, which has already boosted trade since 2022, and discussed keeping energy routes safe in West Asia.