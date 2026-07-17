PM Modi flags off India's 1st hydrogen train in Haryana
India just got its first hydrogen-powered train, and PM Modi flagged it off at Jind station in Haryana.
This eco-friendly ride runs between Jind and Sonipat, covering 89km with zero emissions thanks to hydrogen fuel cell technology.
It's got 10 coaches, fits up to 2,600 passengers, and stops at 12 stations along the way.
PM Modi announces ₹12,470cr highway projects
The train cruises at up to 75km/h in regular service, making two round trips daily (that's 356km total), with automated refueling for safety.
While in Haryana, Modi also announced ₹12,470 crore worth of National Highway projects, like new expressways to cut travel time, and medical colleges to boost health care.
There's even an elevated railway track inaugurated at Kurukshetra and a Sikh Museum whose foundation stone was laid, honoring local heritage.