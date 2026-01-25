PM Modi gives a shoutout to UAE's 'Year of Family' 2026
India
During his Mann Ki Baat radio talk, PM Modi praised the UAE's new "Year of Family" initiative, saying it echoes India's own family-first values.
He even mentioned a Gujarat village that runs a community kitchen, saying many residents, especially the elderly, do not cook in their homes, showing how these ideas cross borders.
Why does this matter?
UAE's "Year of Family 2026," launched following a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, is all about bringing families closer through daily care and shared traditions.
It aims to make things like marriage less expensive and encourages passing down stories and heirlooms.
Modi's appreciation highlights growing cultural ties between India and the UAE—reminding us that strong families are valued everywhere.