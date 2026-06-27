PM Modi guest of honor at Seychelles's 50th Independence Day
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Seychelles this weekend as the guest of honor for its 50th Independence Day.
Over his three-day visit, he will speak at the National Assembly and connect with the Indian-origin community, which makes up about 5% of Seychelles's population.
India has supported Seychelles for years through grants and friendly loans.
Ties with Seychelles date to 1770
India's connection with Seychelles goes way back to 1770 when Indian migrants first arrived.
The two countries have shared strong trade ties since colonial times, officially becoming diplomatic partners in 1976.
Today, Seychelles is key to India's maritime strategy in the Indian Ocean, and cultural links, like a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Victoria, highlight their close bond.