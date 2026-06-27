PM Modi guest of honor at Seychelles's 50th Independence Day India Jun 27, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Seychelles this weekend as the guest of honor for its 50th Independence Day.

Over his three-day visit, he will speak at the National Assembly and connect with the Indian-origin community, which makes up about 5% of Seychelles's population.

India has supported Seychelles for years through grants and friendly loans.