PM Modi hails Ayushman Bharat as world's largest health scheme

PM Modi highlighted that the scheme gives ₹5 lakh annual health cover to over 60 crore people, making medical bills way less stressful for low and middle-income families.

With Ayushman Arogya Mandirs seeing over 500 crore visits and 48.5 crore-plus cards had been created, the program is making quality healthcare more accessible than ever.

As PM Modi put it, Ayushman Bharat has truly been a boon for the poor and middle class.