PM Modi hails Ayushman Bharat as world's largest health scheme
India
Ayushman Bharat, launched eight years ago, has become a huge deal for healthcare access in India.
Covering over 60 crore people and helping more than 13 crore get treatment at more than 39,000 hospitals, it's now the world's largest health assurance scheme (something PM Modi just celebrated).
Ayushman Bharat provides ₹5L annual cover
PM Modi highlighted that the scheme gives ₹5 lakh annual health cover to over 60 crore people, making medical bills way less stressful for low and middle-income families.
With Ayushman Arogya Mandirs seeing over 500 crore visits and 48.5 crore-plus cards had been created, the program is making quality healthcare more accessible than ever.
As PM Modi put it, Ayushman Bharat has truly been a boon for the poor and middle class.