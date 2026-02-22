PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Meerut Metro
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Meerut today to officially open the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the new Meerut Metro.
The event kicks off at 12:30pm with Modi also dedicating projects worth nearly ₹13,000 crore.
RRTS connects Delhi to Meerut in under an hour
The Delhi-Meerut RRTS covers 82km between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, running trains up to 160km/h—making commutes much faster.
The Meerut Metro adds a speedy 23km route within the city. With both systems sharing key stations, switching between local and intercity travel gets super easy.
Together, they're expected to cut daily travel times for lakhs of people to under an hour, ease traffic jams, and help clean up NCR's air—a real win for anyone tired of long road trips or pollution.
Fastest metro system in India
This is India's fastest metro setup so far, designed with sustainability in mind.
Integration with existing metro lines means you can hop from train to bus or metro without hassle—making city life just a bit smoother for everyone.