PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Meerut Metro

RRTS connects Delhi to Meerut in under an hour

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS covers 82km between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, running trains up to 160km/h—making commutes much faster.

The Meerut Metro adds a speedy 23km route within the city. With both systems sharing key stations, switching between local and intercity travel gets super easy.

Together, they're expected to cut daily travel times for lakhs of people to under an hour, ease traffic jams, and help clean up NCR's air—a real win for anyone tired of long road trips or pollution.