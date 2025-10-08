PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro's fully underground Aqua Line

Metro to connect Nariman Point, Fort, and more

The Aqua Line covers 33.5km with 27 stations, linking hotspots like Fort, Kala Ghoda, and Nariman Point.

It's a big upgrade for daily commuters—expect less traffic and smoother connections to other transport options.

The line will help about 1.3 million people get around every day, boost access to the city's second international airport, and give Mumbai's infrastructure a much-needed lift.