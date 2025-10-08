Next Article
PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro's fully underground Aqua Line
On October 8, 2025, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, also called the Aqua Line.
With this, Mumbai finally gets its first fully underground metro, connecting Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade and making travel across South Mumbai a lot simpler.
Full public service begins on October 9, 2025.
Metro to connect Nariman Point, Fort, and more
The Aqua Line covers 33.5km with 27 stations, linking hotspots like Fort, Kala Ghoda, and Nariman Point.
It's a big upgrade for daily commuters—expect less traffic and smoother connections to other transport options.
The line will help about 1.3 million people get around every day, boost access to the city's second international airport, and give Mumbai's infrastructure a much-needed lift.