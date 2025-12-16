Next Article
PM Modi invites Jordan to invest in India's growth story
During his visit to Jordan, Prime Minister Modi encouraged the country to get involved in India's booming economy, which is growing at over 8%.
At the India-Jordan Business Forum, he shared that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy and highlighted the strong trust between both nations as a solid base for future partnerships.
Focus areas: Health and farming
Modi pointed out that pharma and agriculture are great opportunities for collaboration.
He suggested Indian companies could make medicines and medical devices in Jordan, helping it become a hub for West Asia and Africa.
He also recommended teaming up on precision farming and micro-irrigation, using India's know-how with tough farming conditions.