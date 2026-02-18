PM Modi, Kazakhstan President meet at India AI Impact Summit
PM Modi and Kazakhstan's Olzhas Bektenov met up at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi to talk trade, defense, energy, tech, and closer ties between their countries.
The summit runs from Feb 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to draw a massive crowd—about 250,000 people.
India earmarks $1.1 billion for state-backed venture capital fund
The event features top leaders like OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Anthropic's Dario Amodei.
India earmarked $1.1 billion for its state-backed venture capital fund to invest in AI and advanced manufacturing startups and unveiled 12 homegrown foundation models—including Param2, which supports all 22 Indian languages.
Google announces new subsea fiber-optic routes connecting America, India
Google announced new subsea fiber-optic routes connecting America and India. Meanwhile, other firms announced partnerships and investments in AI infrastructure.
Over 300 exhibitors from more than 30 countries are showing off innovations across pavilions themed around human capital, inclusion, trust, resilience, science resources, and social good.