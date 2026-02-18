PM Modi, Kazakhstan President meet at India AI Impact Summit India Feb 18, 2026

PM Modi and Kazakhstan's Olzhas Bektenov met up at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi to talk trade, defense, energy, tech, and closer ties between their countries.

The summit runs from Feb 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to draw a massive crowd—about 250,000 people.