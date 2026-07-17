PM Modi launches India's 1st hydrogen train Jind to Sonipat

The train leaves Jind at 7:40am and reaches Sonipat by 9:40am with tickets likely priced like regular locals (₹10 to ₹35).

Its speed tops out at 75km/h due to new tech, so it's a bit slower than usual trains.

Early passengers loved the smooth ride and design but had some complaints about seat cushions.

Locals are excited for cleaner transport and hope this green initiative expands to connect bigger cities soon.