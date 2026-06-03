PM Modi launches ₹9,585cr Delhi NCR truck bus scrappage scheme
To fight Delhi-NCR's air pollution, PM Modi just rolled out a ₹9,585 crore scheme encouraging truck and bus owners in Delhi-NCR to scrap their old BS-III and BS-IV vehicles or replace them with cleaner BS-VI models or electric vehicles.
The two-year program is backed by the National Capital Region Planning Board and aims to make switching easier (and more appealing) for eligible owners.
Loan subsidy, EV incentives, tax relief
If you're thinking about an upgrade, there's a 5% interest subsidy on loans for five years, monthly fuel vouchers up to ₹4,800, and one-time incentives for buying an EV.
States are being nudged to scrap registration fees and offer up to 100% tax exemption on new rides; used vehicles get a 50% tax break too.
The scheme especially targets trucks and busses (small in number but big polluters) hoping this move will clear up the air across NCR.