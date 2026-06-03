PM Modi launches ₹9,585cr Delhi NCR truck bus scrappage scheme

Loan subsidy, EV incentives, tax relief

If you're thinking about an upgrade, there's a 5% interest subsidy on loans for five years, monthly fuel vouchers up to ₹4,800, and one-time incentives for buying an EV.

States are being nudged to scrap registration fees and offer up to 100% tax exemption on new rides; used vehicles get a 50% tax break too.

The scheme especially targets trucks and busses (small in number but big polluters) hoping this move will clear up the air across NCR.