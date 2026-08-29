PM Modi meets Mirziyoyev during 4th Uzbekistan visit before SCO

India and Uzbekistan have been close since 1992, leveling up to a Strategic Partnership in 2011.

Trade is booming, having grown 30% in 2025, surpassing $1.3 billion for the first time, with both sides aiming for $3 billion by 2029.

Nearly 400 Indian companies are working in Uzbekistan, and the country wants even more investment from India in tech, mining, and energy.

This trip is all about making those connections even stronger.