PM Modi meets Mirziyoyev during 4th Uzbekistan visit before SCO
Prime Minister Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan; his fourth time there.
He is meeting President Mirziyoyev, checking out the Shastri Memorial and Mahatma Gandhi Centre, and then heading to Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.
It is all part of India's push to build stronger ties with Central Asia.
Trade grew 30% to $1.3 billion
India and Uzbekistan have been close since 1992, leveling up to a Strategic Partnership in 2011.
Trade is booming, having grown 30% in 2025, surpassing $1.3 billion for the first time, with both sides aiming for $3 billion by 2029.
Nearly 400 Indian companies are working in Uzbekistan, and the country wants even more investment from India in tech, mining, and energy.
This trip is all about making those connections even stronger.